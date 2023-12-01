Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Cullman County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vinemont High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Cold Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Bremen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at St Bernard Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanceville High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
