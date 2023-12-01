Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Coffee County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Elba High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.