Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Coffee County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kinston High School at Headland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion Chapel High School at Florala High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Florala, AL

Florala, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Brockton High School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Enterprise High School