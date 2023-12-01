Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Clay County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clay County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Handley High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
