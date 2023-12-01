Cherokee County High School plays at Westminster Christian Academy on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County vs. Westminster Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Madison Academy at Geraldine High School