Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Calhoun County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winterboro High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ohatchee High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleburne County High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hokes Bluff High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.