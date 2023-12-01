Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Blount County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Appalachian High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Remlap, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
