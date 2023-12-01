Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Baldwin County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McIntosh High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spanish Fort High School at Daphne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Daphne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhope High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin County High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
