Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Booker T. Washington High School vs. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School will host Booker T. Washington High School.
B.T. Washington vs. MCPS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Pike Road High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Saraland, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Reeltown High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
