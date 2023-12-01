There is high school basketball competition in Autauga County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jemison High School at Billingsley School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1

6:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Billingsley, AL

Billingsley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Presbyterian School at Prattville Christian Academy