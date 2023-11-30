Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: New Site, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Opelika High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.