The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

This season, South Alabama has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 90th.

The Jaguars put up an average of 73 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 63.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

South Alabama has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Alabama put up 73.1 points per game last season, 5.2 more than it averaged away (67.9).

At home, the Jaguars conceded 59.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.1.

South Alabama drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule