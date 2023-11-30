How to Watch South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Stats Insights
- The Jaguars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- This season, South Alabama has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.3% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 312th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 90th.
- The Jaguars put up an average of 73 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 63.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- South Alabama has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, South Alabama put up 73.1 points per game last season, 5.2 more than it averaged away (67.9).
- At home, the Jaguars conceded 59.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.1.
- South Alabama drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (33.1%).
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 86-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/21/2023
|Lynn
|W 74-62
|Mitchell Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 68-55
|Xfinity Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Mercer
|-
|Hawkins Arena
|12/9/2023
|Spring Hill
|-
|Mitchell Center
