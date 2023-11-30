Two streaking teams hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites and put their five-game win streak on the line against the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three straight. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

Samford vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -4.5 153.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

Samford has an average total of 156.0 in its contests this year, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Samford has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -200 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Samford.

Samford vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 50% 82.0 164.9 74.0 144.3 150.7 Louisiana 3 60% 82.9 164.9 70.3 144.3 155.1

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 82.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Samford puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Samford vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 1-5-0 1-3 4-2-0 Louisiana 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Samford vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Louisiana 13-3 Home Record 14-0 8-7 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

