Thursday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at Pete Hanna Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-54 and heavily favors Samford to take home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 30.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 51-33 loss to Southern Miss.

Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, South Carolina Upstate 54

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 65-62, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

Samford has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Samford is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 285) on November 14

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 343) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lexie Pritchard: 10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%

10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG% Masyn Marchbanks: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24) Sadie Stetson: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per outing (77th in college basketball).

