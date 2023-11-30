Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 30
Thursday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at Pete Hanna Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-54 and heavily favors Samford to take home the win. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 30.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Bulldogs suffered a 51-33 loss to Southern Miss.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Samford 69, South Carolina Upstate 54
Other SoCon Predictions
- Chattanooga vs Kennesaw State
- Mercer vs Charlotte
- Coastal Carolina vs UNC Greensboro
- Furman vs Gardner-Webb
- UNC Asheville vs Wofford
Samford Schedule Analysis
- When the Bulldogs defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who are ranked No. 187 in our computer rankings, on November 11 by a score of 65-62, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- Samford has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Samford is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Samford 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 187) on November 11
- 65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 285) on November 14
- 69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 343) on November 18
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Lexie Pritchard: 10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)
- Sadie Stetson: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.5 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and allow 57.2 per outing (77th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.