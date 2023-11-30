Thursday's game features the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) facing off at Pete Hanna Center (on November 30) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-75 win for Samford.

The matchup has no set line.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Samford vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 81, Louisiana 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Samford vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Samford (-5.5)

Samford (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Samford has compiled a 1-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana is 2-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 4-2-0 and the Ragin' Cajuns are 3-2-0.

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.0 points per game (60th in college basketball) and allow 74.0 per outing (245th in college basketball).

The 34.4 rebounds per game Samford averages rank 142nd in the country, and are 1.1 more than the 33.3 its opponents grab per contest.

Samford hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Bulldogs average 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (158th in college basketball), and allow 86.6 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Samford has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.9 (305th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.7 (24th in college basketball).

