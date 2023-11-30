A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, victors in three in a row.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Samford shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 258th.
  • The Bulldogs record 82 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • When Samford puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 5-0.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Samford posted 81.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • Samford drained 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35% in home games and 35.4% in away games.

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Alabama State W 99-67 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Merrimack W 79-71 Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
11/30/2023 Louisiana - Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 LaGrange - Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M - Pete Hanna Center

