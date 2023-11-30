How to Watch Samford vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, victors in three in a row.
Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Samford shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 258th.
- The Bulldogs record 82 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 70.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- When Samford puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 5-0.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Samford posted 81.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- Samford drained 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35% in home games and 35.4% in away games.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 99-67
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|W 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
