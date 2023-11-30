Should you bet on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild face off on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and four assists.
  • He takes 3.8 shots per game, and converts 5.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:34 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 3 1 2 22:24 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 25:34 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 28:47 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:34 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

