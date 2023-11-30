If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Randolph County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wadley High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 30

6:50 PM CT on November 30 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodland High School at Horseshoe Bend High School