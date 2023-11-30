Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Pike County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.