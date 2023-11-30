In the upcoming tilt against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Phillip Tomasino to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 76 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:16 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:14 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 10:26 Home W 4-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:57 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:05 Away L 6-3 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:07 Away W 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

