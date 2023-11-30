The North Alabama Lions (3-3) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) after winning three straight home games. The Lions are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 145.5.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Alabama -7.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, North Alabama and its opponents have combined to total more than 145.5 points.

North Alabama has an average total of 151.7 in its outings this year, 6.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

North Alabama has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Lions have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for North Alabama.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 2 40% 76.2 143.1 75.5 152.1 145.5 Tennessee Tech 3 50% 66.9 143.1 76.6 152.1 140.7

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions record just 0.4 fewer points per game (76.2) than the Golden Eagles give up (76.6).

When North Alabama puts up more than 76.6 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 2-3-0 1-0 2-3-0 Tennessee Tech 4-2-0 2-1 3-3-0

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Tennessee Tech 9-4 Home Record 11-5 8-10 Away Record 4-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.