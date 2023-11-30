The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-7.5) 145.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-6.5) 145.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

North Alabama has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Lions games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Tennessee Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, three out of the Golden Eagles' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.