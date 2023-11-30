How to Watch North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- North Alabama has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Lions are the 258th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 289th.
- The Lions put up 76.2 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 76.6 the Golden Eagles allow.
- North Alabama has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 76.6 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively North Alabama played better at home last year, averaging 81.8 points per game, compared to 69.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Lions ceded 68.2 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 78.8.
- In terms of three-pointers, North Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/30/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Point U.
|-
|Flowers Hall
