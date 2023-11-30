Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 13, check out our RB rankings below.
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 13
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|272.8
|24.8
|17.5
|5.3
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|202.3
|18.4
|13.7
|2.5
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|191.8
|17.4
|17.6
|4.4
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|174.1
|14.5
|18.3
|4.3
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|170.7
|14.2
|12.8
|3
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|163.3
|14.8
|14.2
|4.2
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|159.2
|19.9
|14.9
|7.6
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|159.1
|14.5
|14.6
|3.5
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|158.3
|14.4
|12.8
|4.5
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|155.4
|17.3
|12.1
|5.8
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|153.2
|13.9
|14.5
|4.2
|James Cook
|Bills
|152.9
|12.7
|12.8
|3.2
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|152.5
|13.9
|14.4
|3.1
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|151.7
|13.8
|16
|2.4
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|150.9
|13.7
|11.3
|4.5
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|149.5
|21.4
|16.1
|4.3
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|148.3
|13.5
|14.6
|3.6
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|144
|12
|11.8
|0.9
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|142.8
|13
|13.4
|4.5
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|142.5
|15.8
|18.3
|4.4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|137.6
|13.8
|14.9
|2.3
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|137
|13.7
|14.1
|2.3
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|136.1
|12.4
|13.2
|3.7
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|135.6
|17
|16.6
|1.6
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|131.9
|12
|8.5
|4.1
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|124.4
|15.6
|14
|5.5
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|117.8
|9.8
|13.2
|3.3
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|114.4
|10.4
|13
|2.5
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|106.9
|10.7
|14
|3.4
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|103.2
|20.6
|7.8
|2.4
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|101.8
|9.3
|10.7
|2.9
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|101.1
|14.4
|14.3
|2.7
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|94.4
|8.6
|10.9
|2
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|88.2
|8
|11.9
|2.2
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|86.9
|7.9
|12.3
|1.5
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|86
|7.8
|3.3
|3.4
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|85.3
|7.8
|3.3
|3.5
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|82.6
|11.8
|13.1
|1.9
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|82.2
|10.3
|13
|2.2
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|79.5
|8.8
|9.9
|1.3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|79.1
|7.2
|8.6
|2.4
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|78.3
|7.1
|4.5
|3.6
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|76.4
|10.9
|9.4
|4.3
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|73.4
|6.7
|4.3
|1.9
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|71.8
|6
|5.8
|1.7
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|68.3
|6.2
|6
|1.6
|Roschon Johnson
|Bears
|66.3
|6.6
|5.4
|2.8
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|65.2
|6.5
|9.7
|3.3
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|64.1
|6.4
|6.7
|2.7
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|63.4
|9.1
|10.4
|3.3
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.