Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 13, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 13

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Josh Allen Bills 286.9 23.9 36.1 5.2 Jalen Hurts Eagles 259.0 23.5 32.5 10.4 Dak Prescott Cowboys 226.6 20.6 33.6 3.1 Justin Herbert Chargers 224.4 20.4 36.5 4.4 C.J. Stroud Texans 222.9 20.3 35.5 2.6 Lamar Jackson Ravens 222.2 18.5 27.8 9.3 Sam Howell Commanders 217.8 18.2 40.5 3.0 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 209.1 19.0 37.4 4.8 Brock Purdy 49ers 199.0 18.1 27.7 3.0 Jordan Love Packers 198.1 18.0 33.8 3.4 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals and Vikings 195.9 16.3 32.8 6.0 Jared Goff Lions 191.2 17.4 36.8 2.4 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 191.1 17.4 34.3 2.5 Russell Wilson Broncos 184.6 16.8 29.0 4.8 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 179.9 16.4 33.6 4.6 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 172.7 15.7 34.5 4.0 Kirk Cousins Vikings 149.9 18.7 38.9 1.8 Joe Burrow Bengals 147.2 14.7 36.5 3.1 Matthew Stafford Rams 144.8 14.5 34.2 1.6 Geno Smith Seahawks 142.8 13.0 32.8 2.5 Justin Fields Bears 137.5 17.2 27.8 9.6 Derek Carr Saints 133.3 12.1 33.8 1.9 Desmond Ridder Falcons 120.7 12.1 26.7 3.9 Gardner Minshew Colts 111.9 11.2 29.7 2.0 Kenny Pickett Steelers 107.1 9.7 28.5 3.5

This Week's Games

