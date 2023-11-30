Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macon County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Macon County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smiths Station High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
