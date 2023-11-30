The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) are favored by 1.5 points against the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is 129.5 for the matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 129.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 129.5 points four times.

The average point total in Jacksonville State's outings this year is 134.7, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Jacksonville State has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

The Gamecocks have entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 2-2 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Jacksonville State has a 55.6% chance to win.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 66.7% 70.9 143.9 63.9 141.7 140.2 South Alabama 4 66.7% 73.0 143.9 77.8 141.7 140.7

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score 6.9 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Jaguars give up (77.8).

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 2-4-0 1-3 1-5-0 South Alabama 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State South Alabama 9-5 Home Record 10-4 3-12 Away Record 4-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.1 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

