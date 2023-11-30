The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Gamecocks are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 312th.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Gamecocks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (77.8).
  • Jacksonville State is 1-1 when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.6).
  • In home games, the Gamecocks ceded 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than away from home (75.2).
  • Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Incarnate Word L 67-66 McDermott Center
11/24/2023 @ UTSA W 77-62 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word W 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 South Alabama - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC - Pete Mathews Coliseum

