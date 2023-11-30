How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- The Gamecocks are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 312th.
- The 70.9 points per game the Gamecocks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (77.8).
- Jacksonville State is 1-1 when scoring more than 77.8 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.6).
- In home games, the Gamecocks ceded 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than away from home (75.2).
- Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|L 67-66
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
