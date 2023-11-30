The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

The Gamecocks are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 312th.

The 70.9 points per game the Gamecocks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Jaguars give up (77.8).

Jacksonville State is 1-1 when scoring more than 77.8 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State averaged 72.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (65.6).

In home games, the Gamecocks ceded 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than away from home (75.2).

Jacksonville State sunk 9.9 threes per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule