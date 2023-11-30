The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Troy, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Pike Liberal Arts School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Troy, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at G.W. Long High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Headland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Headland, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Rehobeth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Rehobeth, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Ponce de Leon HS

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at Houston Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.