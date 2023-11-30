The Atlanta Hawks visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Thursday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Trae Young, Victor Wembanyama and others in this contest.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +120) 10.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -149)

Young has racked up 25.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 10.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (10.5).

Young has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.6 points per game this season, 0.9 less than his points prop on Thursday.

He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet on Thursday.

Murray has picked up 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).

He drains 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -111)

The 11.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Thursday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 9.8 -- is 0.7 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 21.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Thursday is 2.3 higher than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 9.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Wembanyama has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Thursday.

