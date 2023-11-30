The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) are underdogs (+7.5) as they try to stop a 12-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 245.5 points.

Hawks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -7.5 245.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's 17 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points five times.

Atlanta has an average point total of 244 in its outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Hawks' ATS record is 5-12-0 this season.

This season, Atlanta has won five out of the nine games in which it has been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -300 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Hawks have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawks vs Spurs Additional Info

Hawks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 5 29.4% 122.5 233 121.5 244.9 236.4 Spurs 5 29.4% 110.5 233 123.4 244.9 229.6

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks have two wins against the spread, and are 4-6 overall, in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in eight games at home, and it has covered four times in nine games when playing on the road.

The 122.5 points per game the Hawks score are only 0.9 fewer points than the Spurs give up (123.4).

Atlanta has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 123.4 points.

Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Hawks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 5-12 1-2 10-7 Spurs 6-11 4-7 12-5

Hawks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Hawks Spurs 122.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 6-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 121.5 Points Allowed (PG) 123.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-2 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-5

