Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Geneva County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva County High School at Paxton School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Florala, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
