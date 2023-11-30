Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Elmore County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holtville High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Clanton, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
