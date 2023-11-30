Clint Capela and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Capela, in his most recent appearance, had 14 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll dive into Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 10.5 Rebounds 10.5 9.8 9.3 Assists -- 0.9 1.1 PRA -- 21.3 20.9 PR -- 20.4 19.8



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Spurs

Capela has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 8.3% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

The Spurs concede 123.4 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked team in the league, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the NBA, giving up 29.2 per contest.

Clint Capela vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 28 15 12 1 0 1 1 2/11/2023 29 14 12 1 0 3 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.