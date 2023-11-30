Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ellwood Christian Academy at Maplesville High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Maplesville, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holtville High School at Jemison High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Jemison, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wetumpka High School at Chilton County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Clanton, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

West Blocton High School at Verbena High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
  • Location: Verbena, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

