The Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-1) take on the Butler Bulldogs (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Butler vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-1.5) 138.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-1.5) 139.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Butler is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Bulldogs' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Texas Tech has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Red Raiders games has hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is 79th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (43rd).

Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Texas Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

