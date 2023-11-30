Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
In Baldwin County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Central Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayshore Christian School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foley High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
