The Clemson Tigers (5-3) take on the Auburn Tigers (4-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Auburn vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Clemson Tigers put up 22.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Auburn Tigers allow (55.2).

When it scores more than 55.2 points, Clemson is 5-2.

Auburn is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.

The 64.7 points per game the Auburn Tigers put up are the same as the Clemson Tigers give up.

Auburn has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Clemson has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

The Auburn Tigers are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Clemson Tigers' 45.9 shooting percentage from the field is 11.6 higher than the Auburn Tigers have given up.

Auburn Leaders

Taylen Collins: 8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%

8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG% Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Savannah Scott: 10 PTS, 73.5 FG%

10 PTS, 73.5 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2 STL, 38.9 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

Auburn Schedule