The Syracuse Orange (5-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Crimson Tide's 74.8 points per game are 17 more points than the 57.8 the Orange allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.8 points, Alabama is 7-1.

Syracuse has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.8 points.

The Orange average 81.5 points per game, 31.4 more points than the 50.1 the Crimson Tide give up.

Syracuse has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 50.1 points.

When Alabama gives up fewer than 81.5 points, it is 7-1.

The Orange are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 10.6% higher than the Crimson Tide concede to opponents (35.3%).

The Crimson Tide's 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 9.1 higher than the Orange have conceded.

Alabama Leaders

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 59 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 59 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Jessica Timmons: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.7 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Essence Cody: 8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Aaliyah Nye: 11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 39 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51)

11.4 PTS, 2 STL, 39 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (20-for-51) Loyal McQueen: 9.4 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule