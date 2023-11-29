How to Watch the UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils average 10.8 fewer points per game (53.4) than the Blazers give up (64.2).
- The Blazers record 73.5 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 85.7 the Delta Devils allow.
- Mississippi Valley State is 0-3 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Blazers are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.7%).
- The Delta Devils shoot 32.7% from the field, 6.8% lower than the Blazers allow.
UAB Leaders
- Mia Moore: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.5 STL, 55.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Denim DeShields: 11 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 41.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.6 FG%
- Maddie Walsh: 6.8 PTS, 37 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Alaska-Anchorage
|W 63-52
|Alaska Airlines Center
|11/25/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 78-68
|Bartow Arena
|11/27/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 85-78
|Bartow Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/3/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Nicholls
|-
|Stopher Gym
