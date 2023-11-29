The Troy Trojans (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Trojan Arena.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy vs. Belmont Scoring Comparison

The Bruins score 15.0 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Trojans give up (83.7).

The Trojans average 68.3 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 64.5 the Bruins allow.

When Troy scores more than 64.5 points, it is 0-2.

Belmont is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Trojans shoot 34.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the Bruins allow defensively.

The Bruins shoot 41.9% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Trojans concede.

