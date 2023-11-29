Wednesday's game between the Belmont Bruins (3-3) and the Troy Trojans (0-3) at Trojan Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62, heavily favoring Belmont to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The Trojans head into this contest following a 100-73 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Troy vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Troy vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 80, Troy 62

Troy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game last season, with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.3 points per game (third in college basketball) and gave up 77.8 per outing (357th in college basketball).

On offense, Troy put up 84.2 points per game last year in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (83.3 points per game) was 0.9 PPG lower.

In home games, the Trojans put up 8.3 more points per game last year (88.9) than they did on the road (80.6).

Defensively Troy played better at home last year, giving up 76.6 points per game, compared to 78.7 in away games.

