Auburn vs. Virginia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 29
The Auburn Tigers (4-1) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 150.5.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-8.5
|150.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 150.5 points.
- The average point total in Auburn's matchups this year is 148.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.
- This season, Auburn has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- The Tigers have played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Auburn has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 150.5
|% of Games Over 150.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|2
|40%
|82.4
|159.3
|66.4
|134.3
|148.5
|Virginia Tech
|4
|57.1%
|76.9
|159.3
|67.9
|134.3
|141.6
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The 82.4 points per game the Tigers record are 14.5 more points than the Hokies give up (67.9).
- When Auburn scores more than 67.9 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|2-3-0
|2-2
|2-3-0
|Virginia Tech
|4-3-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|Virginia Tech
|14-2
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|2-9
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.2
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
