Auburn vs. Virginia Tech November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (1-1) meet the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Auburn Top Players (2022-23)
- Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Virginia Tech AVG
|Virginia Tech Rank
|149th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|177th
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|289th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|15.5
|29th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|9.6
|19th
