The Auburn Tigers (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Auburn has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hokies rank 307th.
  • The Tigers put up 14.5 more points per game (82.4) than the Hokies allow (67.9).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 4-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 70.9.
  • In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to on the road (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame W 83-59 Barclays Center
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 84-54 Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana - State Farm Arena

