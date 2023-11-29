The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access. The point total is 151.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Bulldogs All-Access Where: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Venue: Alabama A&M Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -5.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 151.5 points twice this season.

Alabama A&M's matchups this season have a 154.6-point average over/under, 3.1 more points than this game's point total.

Alabama A&M is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Alabama A&M has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bulldogs have been at least a +200 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama A&M has a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 2 66.7% 76.9 143.3 69 157.2 144.5 Alabama A&M 2 40% 66.4 143.3 88.2 157.2 147.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score an average of 66.4 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 69 the Tigers give up.

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 0-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 1-2-0 0-0 2-1-0 Alabama A&M 2-3-0 2-3 3-2-0

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Alabama A&M 13-4 Home Record 9-8 4-8 Away Record 5-8 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.