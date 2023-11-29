How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.
Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.1%).
- The Bulldogs are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 197th.
- The Bulldogs' 66.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69 the Tigers allow.
- Alabama A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.
- The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (71.9) last season.
- Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/24/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 82-71
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
