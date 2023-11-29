The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Alabama A&M Events Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Bulldogs All-Access.

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

The Bulldogs are the 299th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 197th.

The Bulldogs' 66.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 69 the Tigers allow.

Alabama A&M has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 69 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

The Bulldogs allowed fewer points at home (69.4 per game) than away (71.9) last season.

Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

