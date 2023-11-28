The UAB Blazers (4-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.

UAB vs. McNeese Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -7.5 143.5

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

UAB has an average total of 146.0 in its contests this year, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Blazers have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

UAB has entered the game as favorites three times this season and won twice.

The Blazers have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and won that game.

UAB has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UAB vs. McNeese Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 80% 73.8 153.5 72.2 130.8 147.5 McNeese 1 25% 79.7 153.5 58.6 130.8 140.3

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

The Blazers score 73.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 58.6 the Cowboys allow.

When UAB totals more than 58.6 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

UAB vs. McNeese Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 3-2-0 0-1 4-1-0 McNeese 3-1-0 1-0 1-3-0

UAB vs. McNeese Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB McNeese 17-2 Home Record 6-8 7-5 Away Record 3-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

