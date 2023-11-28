The McNeese Cowboys (4-0) meet the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

UAB vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 69.2 241st 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 32 163rd 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.6 149th 101st 14.1 Assists 11.3 313th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

