Tuesday's game between the UAB Blazers (4-2) and the McNeese Cowboys (5-2) at Bartow Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with UAB taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

There is no line set for the game.

UAB vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 71, McNeese 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.1)

UAB (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

UAB is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to McNeese's 3-1-0 ATS record. The Blazers have gone over the point total in four games, while Cowboys games have gone over one time.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers average 73.8 points per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 72.2 per outing (204th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

UAB is 98th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

UAB makes 2.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.3 (347th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Blazers rank 229th in college basketball by averaging 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 196th in college basketball, allowing 90 points per 100 possessions.

UAB has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (189th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.3 (252nd in college basketball).

